Spec Suites Lure Software Firm to Downtown Office Lease

An educational software firm will establish a new headquarters in Boston’s Financial District after leasing move-in ready office space.

Cariina will relocate from coworking space at 2 Oliver St. into a new 6,803-square-foot office suite at 40 Water St., brokerage Avison Young announced.

The 40 Water St. property overlooking Post Office Square was expanded by developer Related Beal in 2017 and includes the local offices of Stantec.

Korean real estate investors Hana Financial and KTV Asset Management acquired the property in a 2022 transaction valued at $342 million along with office buildings at 33-35 Congress St. and 33-35 Devonshire St.

Avison Young’s Kirk Weller and Jon Vacca represented Cariina in the lease negotiations. Cariina previously occupied 2,100 square feet of coworking space.

“Cariina’s decision to upgrade and expand its office space challenges the current trend of companies downsizing their footprints in new lease negotiations. This move underscores the growing demand for move-in-ready, often fully furnished spec suites—an appealing solution for fast-growing companies that need flexibility in today’s dynamic market,” Weller said in a statement.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct the tenant representation brokerage.