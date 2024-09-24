Merrimack Valley Credit Union Rebrands After Growth Spurt

Merrimack Valley Credit Union will officially change its name to BrightBridge Credit Union.

The change will take effect in 2025, pending member and regulatory approval. Staff and members were recently informed about the name change plan, following a vote by the MVCU Board of Directors.

“Coming up with a new name isn’t easy. The rigorous process of renaming and rebranding began in August of 2023 and has involved hundreds of hours of meetings, and extensive market research, with thousands of names considered,” MVCU President and CEO John J. Howard said in a statement. “BrightBridge Credit Union will be a new beginning for all of us. It honors our history while opening a world of possibility for our future.

The rebranding comes after the lender merged with Waltham’s RTN Credit Union last summer to form one of the five largest credit unions in Massachusetts.

“The Merrimack Valley Credit Union name, while strong, is very specific to one region, one part of our history,” Howard added. “It does not reflect the many communities our family tree has served, and we continue to serve. As we work to remain responsive to the needs of current members and new generations of members, our new name will position us for growth and reflect our values and goals for the future.”

MVCU currently serves more than 115,000 members and 1,100 employer groups in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and operates 19 retail branches. In the southeastern region of Massachusetts, MVCU branches are named Bridgewater Credit Union, after a merger between the two organizations in 2018. MVCU has more than $2.3 billion in assets.