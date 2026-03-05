Metro Credit Union Names New CFO

Metro Credit Union has added a new face to its leadership.

Stephen Finocchio is the Chelsea-based credit union’s new chief financial officer. As CFO, Finocchio will oversee Metro’s balance sheet strategy. Finocchio joins the credit union after recently working with Brockton-based HarborOne Bank as its CFO.

HarborOne was acquired by Eastern Bank last year.

“Stephen’s deep expertise in financial strategy, balance sheet management, and organizational transformation makes him an exceptional addition to Metro’s leadership team,” Metro Credit Union President and CEORobert Cashman said in a statement. “He brings a strong track record of aligning financial discipline with strategic growth, and his leadership will be critical as we continue to strengthen our foundation and invest in the future.”

Finocchio has more than 30 years of experience across banking, finance, treasury, strategy, and operational leadership within the financial services industry. At HarborOne, he led initiatives to strengthen financial discipline, advance strategic planning, enhance deposit management and increase operational efficiency, Metro Credit Union said in its announcement.

Additionally, Finocchio held senior treasury and planning leadership roles at Berkshire Bank. He also spent more than 20 years at State Street.

“Metro Credit Union has a strong legacy of financial stewardship and a clear commitment to putting members first,” Finocchio said in a statement. “I’m excited to work alongside the leadership team to further strengthen the credit union’s foundation, support disciplined, sustainable growth, and ensure we continue delivering value to the members and communities we serve.”