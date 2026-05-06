Metro Credit Union Upgrades Multilingual Customer Service

Metro Credit Union has invested in its customer experience at branches.

The Chelsea-based credit union is now using Fire Lingo, a tool to provide one-on-one communication in members’ native languages created by Traduality, an Indiana-based company that creates software for credit unions.

Metro’s announcement said Fire Lingo Face-to-Face uses tablets to enable real-time, in-person communication between staff and members in a members’ preferred language. Additionally, Fire Lingo Cloud provides a centralized platform that allows teams across departments in the credit union to tailor documents, marketing materials, digital experiences and educational content to their members’ preferred language.

The credit union says it is the first credit union in Massachusetts to utilize Traduality’s communication tools. Metro also recently picked a new digital banking platform.

“Our commitment is to deliver the same high-quality experience to every member, regardless of the language they speak,” Metro Credit Union COO Traci Michel said in a statement. “Through our partnership with Traduality, we’re equipping our teams with tools that enable clear, respectful, and efficient communication with non-English-preferring members. This initiative aligns directly with our mission to expand access and advance financial inclusion across the communities we serve.”

All 18 Metro branches are fully equipped with Fire Lingo Face-to-Face tablets and back-office teams have access to Fire Lingo Cloud, the lender said.

“At Traduality, we believe that true inclusion begins with authentic communication,” Traduality CEO Diego Achio said in a statement. “Our partnership with Metro Credit Union is about removing barriers and enabling meaningful, one-on-one conversations that reinforce trust and confidence. Metro’s leadership in expanding access for non-English-speaking members is a model for the industry.”