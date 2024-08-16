MFA Wary of Tower Construction on Wentworth Campus

Last-minute objections from the Museum of Fine Arts delayed approval of a 460,000-square-foot life science project on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus.

Wentworth is partnering with The Fallon Co. of Boston, Owens Companies and Waldwin Group on the campus redevelopment project, proposing a pair of lab towers at 500 Huntington Ave., both approximately 280 feet tall.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board of directors tabled a vote on the project Thursday, after an attorney representing the MFA’s board of trustees argued in favor of the delay.

Despite nearly all of the BPDA’s planning and development review functions having been transferred to a new Boston Planning Department in July, the BPDA board still must approve projects under the city’s Article 80 development approval process.

The MFA’s concerns include potential effects on its art collections from air intake, groundwater, vibrations and traffic, said Jack Hart, a partner at Nelson Mullins and a former Massachusetts state senator.

Board member Ted Landsmark also asked the development team to meet with neighbors to address their concerns about traffic and shadows. The board tabled the item for additional discussion at its September meeting.

The project has been under review since March 2023. Clayton Turnbull, CEO of the Waldwin Group, said the museum has indicated it wants to hire consultants to study potential construction impacts.

“A lot of their concerns that were outstanding were brought to our team just within the last few days and we’ve done our best to reassure them we would continue to work with them on this,” Turnbull said. “The issues they’ve raised are solvable. They are typical with construction work that we’re done.”

The MFA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The project site currently houses an athletic field and parking lot.

In a presentation to the board, Wentworth President Mark Thompson said the ground lease revenues from the development are critical to the school’s finances, including planned upgrades and replacement of academic buildings and residence halls. In its most recent institutional master plan update, Wentworth revealed six future building projects including three new dormitories that will let all first-year students to live on campus.

During this month’s meeting, board members voted to advance development projects in Dorchester, Roslindale and West Roxbury.

In Dorchester, the board designated a team of minority-led businesses and nonprofits to develop five parcels at 21-29 Fernboro St. as 12 home ownership units. Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp., Escazu Development, and Caribbean Integration Community Development received the tentative designation.

The board approved plans for 15 home ownership units at 55-57 Belgrade Ave. in Roslindale and 30 condominiums at 231-245 Grove St. in West Roxbury, and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility at 151 Rivermoor St. in West Roxbury to be developed by FPM Boston Real Estate LLC.