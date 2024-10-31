Mighty Squirrel Brewing Adding Permanent Location at Arsenal Yards

A seasonal beer garden is expanding into a yearround location at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards, leasing 4,000 square feet for a new taproom.

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co.’s new taproom and kitchen at 102 Arsenal Yards will include a patio overlooking the property’s amenity spaces including Arsenal Yards Park, tennis and pickleball courts and a skatepark. A 2025 opening date is scheduled.

Co-founded in 2018 by Naveen Pawar and Henry Manice, Mighty Squirrel opened its first Boston location last year at the Bower apartments in the Fenway.

The company’s production facility in Waltham’s Waverly Oaks Office Park serves its distribution network for restaurants and retailers in seven states.

The brewery has operated a May-through-October beer garden at Arsenal Yards since 2022.

Developed by Boylston Properties and Wilder, Arsenal Yards secured five other new tenants this year including an upcoming location of steakhouse, Medium Rare.