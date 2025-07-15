New Bedford Credit Union Partners With Synergent

Synergent has announced a new partnership with New Bedford Credit Union.

The credit union has signed a 10-year agreement for hosted Jack Henry Symitar core processing services. In addition, New Bedford has entered into five-year agreements for a suite of integrated services, including digital banking, debit card services, check processing, statement processing, and marketing services.

“After an extensive evaluation of core processing systems and providers, we are excited to announce our decision to partner with Synergent,” New Bedford Credit Union President and CEO Berta Varao said in a statement. “Their comprehensive, credit union-focused technology, paired with a strong track record of personalized service and support, made them the clear choice for our credit union. Synergent’s integrated solutions will allow us to enhance the member experience, improve operational efficiency, and position our credit union for long-term growth.”

The collaboration is designed to streamline operations and drive growth for New Bedford Credit Union. New Bedford has over 11,000 members and $169 million in assets.

The credit union’s membership base includes employees and pensioned employees of the city of New Bedford, along with their families. In addition, individuals who live, work or attend school in Bristol County, plus select towns in Plymouth and Barnstable counties, and those who live work or attend school in the Rhode Island towns of Little Compton and Tiverton can become members of the credit union.