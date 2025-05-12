New GOP Guv Candidate Wants to Repeal MBTA Communities

Brian Shortsleeve, a former Baker administration MBTA executive, venture capitalist and Marine Corps veteran, announced his candidacy for governor on Monday morning. Shortsleeve is running on a platform to “bring commonsense conservative leadership to Beacon Hill.”

In a campaign ad rolled out early Monday, Shortsleeve’s platform appears focused on cutting spending, auditing “every” state agency, cutting taxes and fees, and opposing Gov. Maura Healey’s approach to immigration and shelter. Shortsleeve also supports repealing the MBTA Communities Act.

Shortsleeve mentions high costs, wasteful spending, static private sector growth and business outmigration as major items he’ll take on if elected to the corner office.

A central point in Shortsleeve’s campaigning appears to be his identity as a Marine. His ad opens with war and defense visuals as he speaks: “For nearly 250 years, when America faced its toughest moments, we called the Marines. First in, last out. We get the job done. No excuses. Now, Massachusetts needs a Marine.”

Shortsleeve is the third major figure to announce his candidacy for governor in the 2026 race. He joins fellow Baker administration executive Mike Kennealy on the GOP side and Healey herself in the lineup.