Personnel File – No. 405

Airtower

Boston-based Airtower Networks, a designer, installer and operator of custom 5G, cellular and WiFi networks, announced it’s hired Chris Karvonen as vice president of strategic accounts. Karvonen was previously head of North American Sales at JLL Technologies.

GoldMark Partners

Boston law firm GoldMark Partners announced it’s hired Matthew T. Clark as a partner with a paractice focusing on the origination, servicing, acquisition and disposition of commercial mortgages. Clark comes to GoldMark from Sullivan & Worcester.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Matt Tekin to vice president of operational risk management.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s hired Ana M> Parrelli as a business development officer. She was previously the vice president of member services and community development at Luso Federal Credit union.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank announced it’s promoted commercial loan officer Tim Regan to vice president.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced it’s promoted commercial loan officers Connor Shaw and Ryan Rothwell to vice president.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences – Boston South Station

The operators of the Ritz-Carleton-branded condominiums at Hines’ forthcoming South Station tower in downtown Boston announced they’d hired Brenda Turgeon as the tower’s residences general manager. She comes to the tower from the city’s Ritz-Carleton Boston hotel, where she was director of hotel operations.