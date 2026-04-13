New Hampshire’s Top Lenders of 2025, Ranked

Banker & Tradesman’s sister publication has ranked which banks, credit unions and mortgage companies are doing the most residential and commercial lending in New Hampshire.

In the home-lending space, a Massachusetts-based lender – Leader Bank – was the most prolific provider of bank or credit union mortgages in Massachusetts’ northern neighbor in 2025 according to The Registry Review’s annual Top Lenders rankings.

The Arlington-based bank made the largest dollar volume of single-family purchase loans statewide ($49.81 million), narrowly edging out Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Service Credit Union ($47.67 million) and New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp member Meredith Village Savings Bank ($46.25 million).

It was Leader’s largest dollar volume in single-family mortgages since the boom year of 2021, and marked a steady expansion in its residential lending volume in New Hampshire since 2023. The bank was the second-most prolific provider of New Hampshire condominium purchase loans by volume.

Banker & Tradesman itself calculated that Leader Bank was also the most prolific bank lender for single-family purchase loans in Massachusetts last year, with $1.3 billion in loan volume.

CMG Mortgage was the most prolific single-family purchase lender in New Hampshire in 2025 overall, at $455.66 million in volume.

The Registry Review calculated that Ally Bank was New Hampshire’s most prolific commercial purchase lender last year, with $121 million in volume, followed by Maine-based Franklin Savings Bank at $58.76 million in volume and Community Bank at $53.59 million.

The newspaper found that Bangor Savings Bank was the most prolific purchase lender for multifamily properties in New Hampshire, with $31.44 million in volume, followed by Franklin Savings Bank at $27.03 million and Kennebunk Savings Bank at $9.68 million.

Both The Registry Review and Banker & Tradesman are published by The Warren Group, a Peabody-based national real estate data company.