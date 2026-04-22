New Marketplace Opening at Former Milton Bank

The operators of Milton’s Steel & Rye are expanding their culinary reach this summer with the opening of a cafe and marketplace in Milton Village.

Two Pence Market will open at 2 Eliot St., filling a lingering vacancy at the former Bank of America building.

Dan Kerrigan and Brendan Joy are partnering with developer JD Wild of The Elevated Companies on the project, which is transforming the former bank vault into a wine and spirits shop. The market will include quick-service meals with indoor seating and a pair of patios and a walk-up window for takeout.

The Elevated Companies acquired the 3,653 square-foot bank building in 2023 from Bank of America for $1.2 million, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

Executive Chef Alison Hearn and Joy oversee the culinary program. Details on operating hours and menu will be announced this spring.

The Steel & Rye restaurant and bakery opened in 2012 at 95 Eliot St.