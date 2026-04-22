Home-Sales Cancellations on the Rise in March in Boston

Across the country, contracts for home sales have increasingly fallen through, and Massachusetts is not immune to the trend.

In Greater Boston, 9.5 percent of pending sales fell through in March 2026, an increase from 7.3 percent a year prior, according to a report from listings portal and brokerage Redfin.

“Buyers are getting cold feet,” Washington, D.C.-area Redfin agent Patricia Ammann said in a statement released with the analysis. “There have been layoffs, ups and downs in the market and geopolitical turmoil–and on top of all that, housing costs are still high. Because buyers are considering committing to spending so much money in uncertain times, they’re extremely picky, which is leading some of them to back out before a deal closes.”

Nearly 53,000 U.S. home-sale agreements fell through nationwide in March, Redfin estimates which amounts to 13.4 percent of homes that went under contract, up from 12.5 percent a year earlier. That’s tied with 2023 as the highest March share on record aside from 2020, according to Redfin.

Redfin recently reported that there were 87,473 pending sales across the United States, a 2.4 percent decline. This was the biggest decline that the nation had seen in three months.