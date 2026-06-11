Newton Centre Retail Block Hits Market

A mixed-use portfolio in Newton Centre is hitting the market for the first time in decades, offering an opportunity to acquire nearly 190,000 square feet of retail and office space in the heart of the busy village center.

Newton-based 128CRE is marketing the five-building Picadilly Square portfolio on behalf of Boston Development Group, led by Jodie Zussman.

The portfolio includes five properties on the south side of Beacon Street, and offers a “rare opportunity to acquire a landmark five-building mixed-use portfolio located in the heart of Newton Centre, one of Greater Boston’s most affluent and supply-constrained suburban markets,” 128CRE brokers said in an offering memo.

“It’s rare to have a portfolio like this come available,” 128CRE Senior Partner Jeremy Freid said. “It’s pretty management intensive because there are a ton of really small tenants, so it’s more of a generational hold type of buyer profile. There are only so many groups that can take on something like that.”

The portfolio totals nearly 190,000 square feet and includes office space as well as retail storefronts leased to tenants including Salt Patisserie, Blackbird Doughnuts and Rosenfeld’s Bagels.

Founded by David Zussman, Boston Development Group built up a large commercial portfolio in Newton, Boston, Needham, Waltham and Watertown before branching out into lab development in the past decade.

It partnered with The Davis Companies on development of 66 Galen St. in Watertown, a 225,000-square-foot lab building that added Labshares as a tenant last fall and previously attracted the headquarters of LifeMine Therapeutics.

Boston Development Group is selling off its portfolio as Jodie Zussman nears retirement, the Boston Globe reported.