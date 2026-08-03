North Adams Gets ‘Creative District’ to Boost Development

North Adams, already home to the acclaimed MASS MOCA contemporary art museum, is trying to leverage its artsy reputation into more economic growth.

MassDevelopment, the state’s quasi-public economic development agency and land bank, said last week it’s setting up a “creative district” in the Western Massachusetts city to “leverage arts and culture as drivers of equitable growth” and downtown revitalization.

The district is a three-year pilot program, and will be staffed by a “creative district fellow” who’ll bring economic development expertise and “advance catalytic projects,” MassDevelopment said without specifying what those projects might be. The district will also give the city access to “flexible funding” and technical assistance.

“The city of North Adams has long been defined by its resilience, creativity, and spirit of innovation,” Mayor Jennifer Macksey said in a statement. “Having a dedicated professional working within our community will strengthen connections among businesses, residents, property owners, artists, and community partners while advancing the goals of this important MassDevelopment initiative. Their presence will be a strong addition to our partnerships, help us build new collaborations, identify growth opportunities, and ensure this initiative delivers meaningful, lasting benefits for our city.”

The effort is being funded by a $2.5 million grant from The Barr Foundation.

It’s not the first time MassDevelopment and The Barr Foundation have teamed up to fund creative economy development work in Massachusetts’ Gateway Cities, and that work will inform the North Adams experiment, MassDevelopment said. The district will be overseen by a group of local businesses, community groups, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the city.

“North Adams has built a strong identity around arts, culture, and creativity, making it a destination that attracts visitors, supports local businesses, and strengthens the regional economy,” Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley, who chairs of MassDevelopment’s board of directors, said in a statement. “This partnership with the Barr Foundation builds on those strengths by providing the resources, expertise, and local capacity to help the community grow while preserving what makes North Adams unique.”