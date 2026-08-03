Personnel File – No. 452

CBRE

Commercial brokerage CBRE announced it’s hired Eric Jeremiah as a vice president in its Greater Boston suburban office brokerage business, focused on both landlord and tenant representation.

Intercontinental Real Estate

Boston-based investment manager Intercontinental Real Estate said it’s hired Sean Ruhmann as chief operating officer “with the mutual expectation that he will grow into the role of President over time.” Ruhmann was previously a partner at Boston-based investor TA Realty.

MassDevelopment

MassDevelopment, the state’s quasi-public economic development agency, announced the latest cohort of Transformative Development Initiative fellows:

Luis Edgardo Cotto – Fitchburg

Adelsa Mendes – Chelsea

Kevin Moforte – Holyoke

Erin Padilla – Lowell

Nick Schonberger – Malden

Rikelma Vargas – Peabody

Edgardo Cotto was formerly executive director of Egleston Square Main Street in Boston. Mendes was formerly a business assistance manager for the Brockton Redevelopment Authority. Moforte was previously in the same role, serving the same High Street corridor in Holyoke. Padilla was formerly the executive director of the arts-focused nonprofit Creative Haverhill, where she also managed Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District. Schonberger was previously a TDI fellow for Lowell and for Fall River. Vargas was most recently dean of curriculum, instruction, and student engagement at an alternative high school in Lawrence.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank said it’s hired Tracy McConnell as a vice president and commercial team leader for Berkshire County. McConnel was previously a senior vice president at Adams Community Bank and was MountainOne’s vice president of commercial lending from 1995 to 2017.

New England Society of CPAs

The New England Society of CPAs announced its 2026-2027 board officers. Ron Tull of Schofer Dillberg & Company will chair the board. Ryan Black-Deegan of Davis & Hodgdon CPAs, Doryanne Hamel of Orefice, Caliri & Ferri CPAs and David Stone of BerryDunn will be vice chairs. Matthew Sawyer of Nathan Wechsler & Company will be treasurer. Laura Felice, CFO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, will be the secretary and clerk.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Jorge Andrade and Kim Nyguyen-Marino to its North of Boston commercial banking team.

Stoughton Co-Operative Bank

Stoughton Co-Operative Bank announced that it’s hired Matthew Russo as a senior loan officer.

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Colleen Carney to chief risk officer.