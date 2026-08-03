Webster First Federal Credit Union Names Chief Risk Officer

Webster First Federal Credit Union has promoted Colleen Carney to be the credit union’s first chief risk officer. The credit union noted that the appointment reflects the growing importance of risk management within the institution.

“Colleen brings a strong and well-rounded background in banking, operations, finance, revenue management, and risk management.” Webster First Federal Credit Union President and CEO John Thomasian said in a statement. “As Webster First continues to demonstrate strong performance and sustained growth, the importance of a comprehensive and proactive risk management function has never been greater. I am confident that Colleen will excel in this important leadership role.”

Carney joined Webster First Federal Credit Union in October 2007 as a branch manager. During her tenure, she earned an master’s in in management from Worcester State University and later transitioned to the credit union’s Accounting Department as an assistant vice president of risk management in July 2018.

In October 2020, she was promoted to vice president of revenue, and in January 2024, Carney assumed responsibility for risk management as a vice president of risk and revenue. In this role, Webster First said, she expanded and strengthened the credit union’s risk management, enhanced the work of the risk committee and helped ensure that risks across the organization are appropriately assessed, evaluated, mitigated, and managed.

“I am honored to step into the newly created role of Chief Risk Officer and grateful for the opportunity to help shape this important function for the credit union,” Carney said. “Establishing this position reflects our continued commitment to strong governance, thoughtful risk management, and long-term organizational strength. I look forward to working collaboratively across the organization to protect and support our members, employees, and community while helping guide sound decision-making and responsible growth.”

Before beginning her career with Webster First, Carney spent 10 years at Flagship Bank in Worcester.