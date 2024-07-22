North Shore Bank Finances Roslindale Development

Boston-based N6 Properties is beginning its first ground-up construction project after receiving financing from North Shore Bank for a Roslindale development.

The $16 million construction loan is for the 49-unit project at 375 Cummins Highway being built by Delphia Construction.

Founded in 2023 by Diarmaid McGregor, N6 Properties specializes in acquisitions and redevelopment of underutilized properties near public transportation including mid-rise residential projects.

The nearly 50,000-square-foot Roslindale project includes all-electric heating and cooling systems and is designed to accommodate solar panels.

FinanceBoston’s Brian Rooney sourced the construction loan with North Shore Bank.