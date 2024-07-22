Personnel File – No. 373

Berkshire Bank
Boston-based Berkshire Bank has promoted Rob Nichols to lead its business banking team as a managing director.
Bristol County Savings Bank
Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank announced the hiring of Andrew Rodrigues to vice president and senior commercial loan officer for the New Bedford area. Rodrigues previously held a similar title at Webster Bank.
Brookline Bank
Brookline Bank announced it’s hired John Kirkwood to be director of its commercial markets payments group. Kirkwood previously lead and owned Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc.
Cambridge Savings Bank
Cambridge Savings Bank announce Kevin McGuire, formerly the bank’s chief information officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer. It’s hired Christopher Johnson to replace Bailey as CIO. Most recently, Johnson led the transformation of system and platform services for global wealth and asset management at John Hancock.
Dedham Savings
Dedham Savings announced the promotion of Keisha Shirley to manager of its South Boston branch.
DJSA Architecture
DJSA Architecture, based in Raynham, said it has promoted Christina Cimino to project manager.
Erland Construction
Burlington’s Erland Construction announced two hires: Rick Walega as its first chief financial officer and Kyle Dupell as a project executive in its advanced technology and life sciences group. The company also announced Brian Gately has been promoted to senior project manager.
LivableStreets
Boston-based transit, cycling and pedestrian advocacy group LivableStreets announced Executive Director Stacey Thompson will be stepping down from the organization after 10 years at its head.
Margulies Perruzzi
Boston architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi said it has hired Edward Marcey to lead its healthcare practice.
Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.
The Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. has hired former Madison Park Development Corp. CEO Leslie Reid as its new chief of investment programs, charged with expanding the nonprofit affordable housing lender’s growth initiatives.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union
Merrimack Valley Credit Union announced three new branch manager hires: Denise Scurio to lead its Danvers branch, Stephen Spagnolo to oversee its Quincy branch and Gregory Kennedy to manage its Waltham branch.
MountainOne Bank
MountainOne Bank announced the promotion of Matthew Lauro to senior vice president and Western Massachusetts commercial team leader.
Studio G Architects
Boston’s Studio G Architects announced eight promotions:
- Steve Michener and Gabriela Shelburne to principal
- Marylee Mercy to project manager and staff architect
- Ali Horwitz to staff architect 2 and co-BIM coordinator
- David Evancho to senior project captain
- Sam Maloney and Anthony Rodriguez to project captain and project captain and co-BIM coordinator, respectively
- Thomas Shannon to designer 2