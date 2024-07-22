Personnel File – No. 373

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank has promoted Rob Nichols to lead its business banking team as a managing director.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank announced the hiring of Andrew Rodrigues to vice president and senior commercial loan officer for the New Bedford area. Rodrigues previously held a similar title at Webster Bank.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank announced it’s hired John Kirkwood to be director of its commercial markets payments group. Kirkwood previously lead and owned Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc.

Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank announce Kevin McGuire, formerly the bank’s chief information officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer. It’s hired Christopher Johnson to replace Bailey as CIO. Most recently, Johnson led the transformation of system and platform services for global wealth and asset management at John Hancock.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced the promotion of Keisha Shirley to manager of its South Boston branch.

DJSA Architecture

DJSA Architecture, based in Raynham, said it has promoted Christina Cimino to project manager.

Erland Construction

Burlington’s Erland Construction announced two hires: Rick Walega as its first chief financial officer and Kyle Dupell as a project executive in its advanced technology and life sciences group. The company also announced Brian Gately has been promoted to senior project manager.

LivableStreets

Boston-based transit, cycling and pedestrian advocacy group LivableStreets announced Executive Director Stacey Thompson will be stepping down from the organization after 10 years at its head.

Margulies Perruzzi

Boston architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi said it has hired Edward Marcey to lead its healthcare practice.

Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.

The Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. has hired former Madison Park Development Corp. CEO Leslie Reid as its new chief of investment programs, charged with expanding the nonprofit affordable housing lender’s growth initiatives.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Merrimack Valley Credit Union announced three new branch manager hires: Denise Scurio to lead its Danvers branch, Stephen Spagnolo to oversee its Quincy branch and Gregory Kennedy to manage its Waltham branch.

MountainOne Bank

MountainOne Bank announced the promotion of Matthew Lauro to senior vice president and Western Massachusetts commercial team leader.

Studio G Architects

Boston’s Studio G Architects announced eight promotions: