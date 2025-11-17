Not All Boston Area Homes Holding Value

While homes are losing their values at a recent high, homes in the Boston area are retaining their value better than their counterparts.

Nearly 21 percent of Greater Boston homes lost their value according to Zillow. Additionally, just 1.1 percent of new listings were priced below their last sale value. The effect was greater in Hartford, Connecticut as just 12.7 percent of homes lost their value and 1.3 percent of new listings were priced below their last sale value.

But in the United States at large, 54 percent of homes are losing their value, the highest share since 2012 according to Zillow. Additionally, 3.4 percent of new listings were priced below their last sale value.

“Homeowners may feel rattled when they see their Zestimate drop, and it’s more common in today’s cooler market environment than in recent years. But relatively few are selling at a loss,” Treh Manhertz, senior economic researcher at Zillow, said in a statement. “Home values surged over the past six years, and the vast majority of homeowners still have significant equity. What we’re seeing now is a normalization, not a crash.”

The Boston area has seen its homes greatly increase in value since their last sales. The median change in value in sale since a homes last sale stands at 82.4 percent. In Hartford, the change in value increased by 72 percent.

Across the United States, the average is 67.2 percent. Additionally, most homes have lost value from their peak, with the average decline at 9.7 percent.