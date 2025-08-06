PCT Federal Credit Union Rebrands to Cranberry Federal Credit Union

PCT Federal Credit Union has changed its name to Cranberry Federal Credit Union. The West Wareham credit union changed its name to better reflect its roots in the community.

“The cranberry is a proud symbol of our local heritage, and this fresh name honors both where we come from and where we’re going,” the credit union said in an announcement.

The credit union located near Cape Cod has $60 million in assets and over 3,800 members. Along with the name change, the credit union has a new motto: “Harvesting Financial Success”.

“Changing our name to Cranberry Federal Credit Union is a reflection of our pride in the community and our dedication to our members,” board chair John Grondin said in a statement. “We’re excited about this next chapter and confident it will strengthen our connection to the people we serve.”

The credit union’ was founded in 1962 and serves people who live, work, go to school in or worship in Plymouth County.

“Our new name, Cranberry Federal Credit Union, reflects the strong connection we have to the community we serve,” CEO Dan Picard said in a statement. “As a credit union rooted in Wareham, our story began by supporting local teachers — individuals who dedicate themselves every day to helping students grow, thrive, and succeed. That same spirit of care and commitment has guided our credit union from the start. Like teachers planting seeds of knowledge, we’ve been here to help our members build strong financial futures. Our new name honors both our region’s proud cranberry heritage and the hardworking families, educators, and community members who make this area so special.”