Penthouse in Troubled St. Regis Tower Gets Zillow Gone Wild Visit

Followers of the popular Zillow Gone Wild newsletter and Instagram account probably realized its creator, Samir Mezrahi, was in Boston after he posted a tour of downtown’s Ebenezer Hancock House on the Zillow Gone Wild website recently.

But Thursday, Mezrahi posted a tour on his personal account of the penthouse condominium at 150 Seaport Blvd., alias The St. Regis Residences, guided by Douglas Elliman luxury broker George Sarkis Jr.

Sarkis and his brother Manny have been hired by the St. Regis’ builder, restaurateur-turned-developer Jon Cronin, to market the unit for sale, as Banker & Tradesman reported in June. In the video, Mezrahi says George Sarkis invited him to tour the unit.

It’s currently being offered for $49.5 million which, if achieved, would represent a record price for a Boston luxury condo, although some industry experts told the Boston Globe they are skeptical such a price is achievable.

The record is currently held by the Millennium Tower penthouse, which sold to its so-far-only owner for $35 million in 2016, and went back on the market in 2019 asking for $45 million.

The St. Regis tower has struggled with slow initial sales after construction delays led to delivery into a strained economy in 2023. The project is now represented by The Collaborative Companies. As of March, when TCC took the project over, 54 percent of its 114 condos had been sold.

Cronin paid off the construction loan in 2023 with a $240 million mortgage from Cottonwood Group. However, Cronin confirmed this month that he plans to turn the tower over to Cottonwood amid a stagnating Boston condominium market.

In addition, developer Hines is expected to begin delivering the 166 condominiums in its South Station Tower this year, and The Fallon Company’s 122-unit One Harbor Shore building on nearby Fan Pier is expected to finish in 2026.

Cronin bought the unfinished penthouse from his own company in October of last year for $23.5 million before fitting it out.

The 10,609-square-foot penthouse comes with a rooftop, glass-bottomed pool over its kitchen, plus a double-height atrium with a dramatic central staircase, six bedroom sand 10 bathrooms.

Watch Samir Mezrahi’s tour of the St. Regis penthouse: