St. Regis Penthouse Listed for $49M

A 10,609 square-foot penthouse topping the St. Regis Residences, Boston condominium tower is testing the demand for uber-luxury living with an asking price of $49 million.

Cronin Group CEO Jon Cronin, the developer of the luxury condominium tower on Seaport Boulevard, acquired the double-height penthouse in shell condition last October for $23.6 million.

Since then, the 2-story residence which includes a private swimming pool has been completed with high-end touches including a central staircase with marble treads and steel and glass railings, double-height great room and retractable glass roof.

If sold at the asking price, the penthouse would set a new high-water mark for a residential property in Massachusetts. Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy paid $42 million for a Nantucket estate in 2023.

Boston-based Cronin Group developed the 22-story tower at the former site of two waterfront restaurants..

George and Manny Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.

“This trophy residence is truly one of one,” George Sarkis said in an email. “There is nothing else in Boston with this drama and elegance. It is a unicorn and the right buyer will see that.”

The building includes 114 units. One other double penthouse on the 19th floor sold in July 2024 for $20.3 million.

According to a report by The Collaborative Cos. of Boston that was issued in March, previous sales at the St. Regis have averaged $2,619 per square foot. At the time, 54 percent of the units had been sold.

The St. Regis will have some new competition for luxury dwellings in the Seaport District next year, when The Fallon Co. completes its One Harbor Shore condo project.