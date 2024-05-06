Personnel File – No. 366

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union has hired Michael A. King, CPA, as senior vice president and CFO. The credit union also promoted Nikki Jannicelli to branch manager of its North Adams branch on Ashland Street.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Sarah-Beth Dey has been promoted to branch manager of Jeanne D’Arc’s Chelmsford branch.

Margulies Perruzzi

Boston-based design and architectural firm Margulies Perruzzi has hired Marilyn Shen as principal.

Metro Credit Union

Yamil Baez has joined Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union as assistant vice president and regional branch manager. The credit union also promoted Steve Johnson to assistant vice president, regional branch manager; Tara Cassese, to assistant vice president of financial crimes, and Wafaa Lahmeur, to assistant vice president, branch manager. In addition, Karen Berrio has been named branch manager at the credit union’s Peabody Main Street location and Alexandra Gilberg has been named branch manager at the Peabody Andover Street branch.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank has promoted Joleen Dick to assistant vice president, digital banking officer, and Samantha Ramos to client services assistant manager/officer.

Samuels & Associates

Boston-based commercial real estate developer Samuels & Associates has appointed Steven Spinale as senior vice president of capital and investments, and Anne Shaughnessy as senior vice president and chief of staff.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank has hired David Rufo as senior mortgage originator. The bank also hired Jonathan Pedi as vice president, commercial banking officer in the commercial banking department.