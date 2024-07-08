Personnel File – No. 371

Avison Young

National commercial real estate brokerage Avison Young announced that Patrick Schmidt has been promoted to principal and managing director where he’ll focus on spearheading initiatives in the country’s Eastern and Southern states. Schmidt is based in Boston.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced three promotions:

Sally Almeida to human resource officer

Monica C. Creador to systems administration officer

Alex W. Lapointe to commercial operations officer.

The bank’s wholly-owned mortgage company subsidiary, BayCoast Mortgage, has hired Pamela McLain as a vice president and senior loan officer.

BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Osterville-based residential brokerage BHHS Robert Paul Properties announced company President Emily Clark has been named the Realtor of the Year by the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank announced it has hired Kati Kelley as a senior vice president and chief marketing officer. She was previously vice president of brand marketing at HarborOne Bank.

Columbia

Columbia, a North Reading-based construction management fir, announced it’s promoted both Josh Blake and Russ Parady to newly-established vice president and general superintendent roles.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank announced it’s hired Erik Jones as its new senior vice president and community development team leader. Jones was previously a vice president and senior relationship manager at TD Bank, focused on education, nonprofit and government clients.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster’s Fidelity Bank announced it’s hired Maria Heskes-Allard to be a senior vice president and commercial banking relationship manager. Heskes-Allard comes to Fidelity Bank from Bay State Savings Bank in Worcester, where she was executive vice president and senior lender.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc., a surveying and engineering firm based in Danvers, announced that the company’s head of administration and human resources, Joanne O’Connell, has been promoted to vice president while retaining her current responsibilities.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union has hired Kathleen Murphy as its new senior vice president of branch banking.

J Barrett & Co.

Beverley-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Co. announced that Alexander Elia has affiliated with the brokerage’s Cummings Center Beverly office as a real estate agent.

Madison Park Development Corp.

Roxbury-based Madison Park Development Corp. announced that CEO Leslie Reid will leave her post July 12 after five years leading the community development corporation. Ingrid Tucker has been named acting CEO while a search is conducted to replace Reid.

Marcus Partners

Marcus Partners, a Boston real estate development and investment management firm, has hired Chris Legocki as its senior vice president of investments. Legocki was formerly a senior director at developer Greystar where he helped lead its recent expansion in the Boston area.

The Peabody Cos.

The Peabody Cos., a group of real estate and property management firms based in Braintree, announced it’s promoted Whitney Pulsifer to vice president of strategic development.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank announced John Burcke has been promoted to president and cheif lending officer.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, said it named e-banking manager Paula Pustorino as its new digital channels officer.

Webster Five

Auburn-based bank Webster Five announced it’s hired David Sampson as a senior mortgage loan originator. He comes to the bank from a role at Unibank as a senior vice president and mortgage consultant.