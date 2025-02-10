Personnel File – No. 397

Bain Capital

Boston investment firm Bain Capital Real Estate announced in a LinkedIn post that it’s hired former JLL executive Keith Largay as its new head of real estate capital markets.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea’s Bay Coast Bank said it’s promoted Casey Brouthers to senior vice president and general counsel.

Central One Federal Credit Union

Central One Federal Credit Union said it’s hired Belinda Baldwin as its new chief information officer. Baldwin comes to the Shrewsbury credit union with over 20 years at financial services firms like Bank of America, UBS, and Janus Henderson Investors, it said.

The Chiofaro Company

Boston developer The Chiofaro Company announced it’s hired David Brunelle as a senior development lead. Prior to joining The Chiofaro Company, Brunelle was the senior vice president of project and development services at JLL Boston.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced it’s promoted Judith Brazil to vice president and senior marketing manager and Kevin Donovan to marketing data and communications manager.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield’s Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Shirley Crandall Petithory to manage its Kellog Street branch in Pittsfield.

Hometown Financial Group

Hometown Financial Group, the Easthampton-based parent company for bankESB, bankHometown, North Shore Bank and Hometown Mortgage, said it’s hired Reed Whitman as executive vice president and CFO. Whitman joins Hometown Financial from Brookline Bancorp, where he was treasurer.

Housing Assistance

Hyannis-based affordable housing developer, housing advocacy organization and homelessness services provider Housing Assistance announced three new hires:

Rob Brennan as chief legal officer. Brennan was previously the president of real estate developer CapeBuilt and a board member of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts and the National Association of Home Builders.

Anita Koceva as controller. Koceva was previously accounting director at Mashpee Commons LP.

Richard Krause as vice president of people and culture.

The nonprofit also announced three internal promotions:

Catherine Clark to vice president of community engagement

Kayla Schell to assistant director of leased housing and lotteries

Christine Wiseman to vice president of marketing and communications.

Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union, based in Chelsea, announced two hirings: Jim Page as vice president of learning and talent development after a similar job at marketing software company Klaviyo, and Estela Shingleton as Lawrence branch manage, after stints as a branch manager and loan originator at Webster First Federal Credit Union in Hopkinton.

The credit union also announced four promotions:

Lucas Ross to assistant vice president of mortgage loan originations

Wafaa Lahmeur to assistant vice president and regional manager

Cotey Collins-Hernandez to Medford branch manager

Zachary Fink to Boston Commonwealth Avenue branch manager.

South Shore Bank

Stephen DiPrete, chief commercial banking officer at Weymouth-based South Shore Bank, has been named to the board of directors at Road to Responsibility, a large regional nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers P.C.

Boston law firm Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. announced it’s promoted Catherine M. Watson to partner.