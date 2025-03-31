Personnel File – No. 400

Bay Coast Bank

Bay Coast Bank, based in Swansea, announced its promotion of Diana Taxiera to senior vice president and CFO.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said it’s hired Cori Clayton to be its new senior marketing officer, with the rank of vice president. Clayton was formerly a senior marketing manager at Brockton-based HarborOne Bank.

Cutter Luxe Living

Boston residential brokerage Cutter Luxe Living announced it’s hired Debbie Collins as managing director of new development. Collins was formerly the director of sales for Carpenter and Company‘s One Dalton and The Cronin Group’s St. Regis luxury condominium towers in Boston.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s hired Theresa Conroy as a senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. Conroy was most recently a senior relationship manager in Needham Bank’s middle-market division.

J Barrett & Company

J Barrett & Company announced that Kim Burns has affiliated with its Cummings Center office in Beverly as a Realtor.

Suffolk

Boston construction giant Suffolk announced the promotion of Patrick Lucey to general manager of its Northeast division.