Suffolk Promotes from Within for New Northeast Manager

Boston-based construction company Suffolk has named Patrick Lucey as its new general manager for its work in the Northeast, the company’s largest division.

Lucey was most recently an executive vice president at the company and helped launch Suffolk Design, the conglomerate’s in-house design and engineering team. He started with the company as a college intern before landing a full-time job as a project engineer in 2005, and “has held almost every role on a project team,” Suffolk said in its announcement.

“Pat has been an integral member of the Suffolk family for the past 20 years,” Suffolk Chairman and CEO John Fish said in a statement. “He has overseen some of the most complex and iconic projects Suffolk has ever built, and even more importantly, he is a person of great integrity. He has strong leadership skills, he sincerely cares about people, and his commitment to client service is second to none. Suffolk’s Northeast region is our company’s largest and most diverse operation in the country, so I am thrilled Pat will drive the long-term success and growth of the Northeast region during this critical moment in our company’s storied history.”

In its announcement, Suffolk positioned Lucey’s promotion as “aligned with its ambitious five-year strategy,” that aims to work more data, technology and artificial intelligence into its day-to-day operations as it seeks “double-digit” growth. In an interview with The Boston Globe, Fish said Lucey has been “like a son to me.”

Lucey has worked on or overseen most of Suffolk’s large construction projects in Boston in the last 20 years, including the Mandarin Oriental Boston Hotel and Residences in the Back Bay, the Millennium Tower luxury condominium development downtown, the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, the Logan Airport Terminal E expansion and the South Station Tower office-condo project that developer Hines is completing over its namesake transit hub. Lucey is also on the boards of emergency shelter provider Heading Home, the Fishers Island Utility Company and trade group NAIOP-MA

“It is an honor to take on the role of General Manager, Northeast, for Suffolk,” Lucey said in a statement. “I am so proud to work for this company and I am grateful to John and to the talented group of people I have had an opportunity to work with every day, who truly care about one another. We are committed to helping our clients succeed, to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the built world, and to making a real difference in the communities where we build. I am excited for what’s next.”