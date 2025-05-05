Personnel File – No. 404

Bank of Canton

Bank of Canton announced the next step in its CEO transition: Elevating Michael F. Lindberg to president and CEO-elect, Christopher Lake to executive vice president/chief financial officer/chief operating officer; and Nancy Curry to senior vice president/senior lending officer. Lindberg will eventually succeed current CEO Stephen P. Costello, who’s passing on his “president” title to Lindberg as part of the promotions.

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Cape Ann Savings Bank announced it’s appointed Ken Riehl to its board of trustees. Riehl is the CEO of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it’s hired Steven Turbide as its newest assistant vice president and loan originator. He previously held a similar post at Hanscom Federal Credit Union.

Country Bank

Country Bank, of Ware, announced it’s hired Cristina Consalvo as its new assistant vice president of marketing. She comes to the bank after a top-level role at Newton-based marketing agencies CHAMP Digital and Cannabis Creative, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The bank also said it’s appointed Kevin Hamel to its board of trustees.

Charter Realty

Connecticut-based commercial brokerage Charter Realty announced it’s opened a new Dedham office and hired Brian Furze as a senior vice president to lead it. Furze comes to Charter from WS Development where he was senior vice president of leasing.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty announced Stephen Wolff and Marc Line have affiliated with its Framingham office as Realtors.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham’s MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted Shihab Bakary to assistant vice president and commercial credit team lead.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank announced it’s hired Mary Beth Parker as a senior vice president and senior lending officer, managing the bank’s commercial lending unit. Parker comes to the bank from Cambridge Trust, now part of Eastern Bank, where she was a senior vice president and C&I team leader according to her LinkedIn profile.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the parent mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, announced it’s promoted Vickie Routhier to chief marketing officer.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced it’s hired Jason Truong as a vice president and commercial lender focused on the Merrimack Valley. Truong previously held the same title at Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union.