Personnel File – No. 414

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank said it’s hired Denise LeMay as a senior vice president and head of foreign exchange and derivative sales in its commercial banking division. LeMay was previously senior vice president and treasury capital markets trading manager at B&T Bank.

The bank also announced its foundation has hired Miriam Ortiz as its chief impact officer. Most recently she was senior director of education and training at Cambridge-based CDC Just A Start Corporation.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty announced that Nahum Cruz has affilated with its Worcester office as a Realtor.

Gray, Gray & Gray

Canton accounting and consulting firm Gray, Gray & Gray said two of its lawyers, Rebecca Palman and Tiago Gomes, have been elected to the Bentley University Emerging Leaders Advisory Board.

Hometown Mortgage

Easthampton-based Hometown Mortgage, part of BankESB and Hometown Financial Group, said loan originator Maria Luker was named one of the most prolific originators of MassHousing loans.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank said it’s promoted Michelle Rivers to vice president and director of human resources.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank said it’s hired Carlos Husak as a vice president and commercial loan officer.

RODE Architects

Boston-based RODE Architects announced that it’s promoted three staffers to firm leadership. Jonathan Quinn has been elevated to senior associate, while Anna Arnot and Zack Kutchin have been named as associates.

Rollstone Bank

Rollstone Bank announced that it’s hired Elizabeth Hagan as a financial advisor in its Rollstone Investment Services wealth management division.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank said it’s hired Kristine DeBellis to manage its Chelmsford branch.

South Shore Bank

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank announced it’s hired Steve Jussaume as its commercial real estate team leader. He was most recently a vice president of commercial real estate at Brookline Bank.