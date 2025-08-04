TCR Plans 752 Apartments in Braintree MBTA Communities District

Trammell Crow Residential is seeking to build 752 apartments after signing a purchase-and-sale agreement for a Braintree property located within the town’s MBTA Communities district.

The 845,000 square-foot project at 10 Plain St. would begin with an initial phase of five buildings totaling 427 units, according to application materials submitted to the Braintree Planning Board.

Known as Alexan Hollingworth Pond, the project would be built on a nearly 31-acre site. Plans include a boardwalk and walking path along the Monatiquot River.

The current owner, Hollingsworth Pond LLC, signed an agreement to sell the property on Dec. 18, according to a letter submitted by Joseph Harnan, chief operating officer of Braintree-based F.X. Messina Enterprises.

The property currently contains vacant industrial space and office space currently occupied by a Registry of Motor Vehicles service center. A message was left with Massachusetts Department of Transportation on the future of the RMV office.

The Braintree Planning Board will open a public hearing on the project at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Braintree officials approved four districts to comply with the MBTA Communities law in December 2023, including one specifically aimed at revitalizing the Plain Street site.

The project adds to a busy pipeline for TCR, which currently has close to 1,000 apartments under construction at four projects in eastern and central Massachusetts.

In August 2023, TCR closed on construction financing for a 210-unit apartment complex at 73 Pond St. in downtown Waltham, branded as Alexan Waltham. The property has begun leasing and lists studios renting from $2,760.

In January 2024, TCR began construction of the 180-unit Alexan Peabody, located at 128 Newbury St. in Peabody.

In March 2024, the company broke ground on the 340-unit Alexan Chelmsford at 255 Princeton St.

And in July 2024, TCR began work on the 220-unit Alexan Worcester on a site off Lincoln Street near Lake Quinsigamond.