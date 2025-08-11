Personnel File – No. 415

Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts

Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts announced it’s hired Michelle Dardeno as financial controller. She comes to AGC-MA from the Labor Movement for the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, where she worked as comptroller, overseeing all accounting and administrative activities for the six entities housed within the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.

Bialow Real Estate

Needham-based Bialow Real Estate, a national retail real estate consultancy, announced it had promoted Brett Groper to senior vice president and Anthony Genovese to senior vice president of retail expansion and advisory.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it’s hired Christopher Stevens as first vice president and compliance and Community Reinvestment Act officer. Stevens was formerly a senior associate at consultancy KPMG in Boston.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank announced it had hired Cheryl Gaudreau to business services relationship manager. Gaudreau comes to Fidelity Bank from Enterprise Bank, where she most recently held the position of senior regional business manager.

Housing Assistance

Hyannis-based affordable housing developer and homelessness services provider Housing Assistance announced four new hires in leadership roles.

Allison Bresette joins the nonprofit as executive assistant to the CEO, with a decade of work in nonprofit communications, community outreach and executive support.

Marc Halsbeck joins as chief financial officer after time managing financial strategy for Grand City Property, a subsidiary of one of Europe’s largest real estate companies.

Tracy LaBonte joins as director of philanthropy after leading development at Cotuit Center for the Arts and a role as director of community relations at Benchmark Senior Living.

Brendon Parker joins as senior director of residential property management after owning and operating his own residential construction company.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, said it had named Rosa Bertolone to manage its Lynnfield and South Lynnfield branches. She comes to the bank from a similar role at Wakefield Co-operative Bank

South Shore Bank

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank said it had hired Steve Jussaume as a commercial real estate team leader. He comes to the bank after a stint as a vice president of commercial real estate at Brookline Bank, where he worked to provide financing for acquisition, refinancing, construction, interim and long-term lending.

VHB

Watertown-based engineering and development consultancy VHB announced an executive transition, naming Bill Ashworth as its new president and CEO. Ashworth takes the place of retiring President and CEO Mike Carragher and has been with the firm for many years, starting as a traffic engineer in its Providence, Rhode Island office and rising to the chief operating officer post in 2017.