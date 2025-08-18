Personnel File – No. 416

Bangor Savings Bank

Maine-based Bangor Savings Bank announced it’s hired Tom Marroni as a mortgage loan officer in its Massachusetts mortgage loan office team.

Eagle Bank

Peabody-based Eagle Bank announced it’s hired Ryan Kelly as its chief credit officer, at the rank of senior vice president, and Robert J. Hanson Junior as its senior vice president of commercial banking. Kelly was most recently senior vice president and senior credit officer at Salem Five Bank, while Hanson was most recently a senior vice president of corporate banking at Salem Five.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services announced that Meredith Lewis has affiliated with the residential brokerage’s Worcester office as a realtor. Previously, Lewis was a senior loan officer for BayCoast Mortgage Company.

Father Bill’s & MainSpring

South Shore Bank announced that Director of Treasury Management and Retail Banking Bob DiGiovanni is resigning to join Father Bill’s & MainSpring as a case manager in the Brockton housing and homelessness services nonprofit’s family housing department.

JM Electrical

Lynnfield-based JM Electrical announced it’s hired local HVAC industry veteran Andrea Millyan as the contractor’s new process improvement manager.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank said it had hired Matthew Richardson as its new executive vice president of treasury and cash management services. He comes to the bank after 26 years at Citizens Bank’s treasury and cash management division, where he was most recently head of product management and merchant acquiring.

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based property management and affordable housing development firm The Peabody Companies announced that it’s hired Rosa Nunez as a senior portfolio manager and promoted Dan Tompkins and Maritza Matos-Alicea o to directors of portfolio operations.

Rockland Trust

Hannover-based Rockland Trustannounced it’s hired Tamina O’Neill as executive vice president and chief risk officer. O’Neill most recently held the same title at Heartland Financial USA and, prior to that, at Fifth Third Bank.