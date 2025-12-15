Personnel File – No. 429

BayCoast Bank
Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced that Doug Toupin, the longtime parking lot attendant for its Troy Street branch in Fall River, was awarded the Alves Award, given out by disability support nonprofit Attleboro Enterprises “commitment to exceptional service for our South Coast community,” the bank said. In addition, bank President and CEO Nicholas M. Christ and COO Marie Pellegrino presented Toupin with a certificate of distinction “honoring his years of dedicated service.”
Bristol County Savings Bank
Bristol County Savings Bank, based in Taunton, said that its Vice President Andrew Rodrigues was named “banker of the year” by the South Eastern Economic Development Corporation, also known as SEED Corp. Rodrigues is a senior commercial loan officer at the bank.
Cambridge Savings Bank
Cambridge Savings Bank announced it’s hired W. Calvin Navatto as a senior vice president of asset-based lending within its commercial division, charging him with expanding its asset-based lending business among middle-market companies. Navatto comes to the bank from unspecified senior leadership roles at First Citizens Bank subsidiary eCapital Corp. and UMB Capital Finance.
ERA Key Realty
Northbridge residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Rudy Salman and Rita Salman have affiliated with its Worcester office as a Realtor.
Monson Savings Bank
Monson Savings Bank announced Assistant Vice President and Collections Officer Nancy Velozo was retiring after 11 years with the bank, with congratulations from President and CEO Dan Moriarty.
MountainOne Bank
North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it had promoted Peter Duckett to assistant vice president and commercial loan officer and Peter Barrow to commercial portfolio manager.
South Shore Realtors
South Shore Realtors, the trade group for Realtors in Boston’s southern and southeastern suburbs, announced the recipients of this year’s awards:
- Realtor of the year: Holly Bronhard, a Realtor with eXp Realty in Westport
- Realtor of outstanding service: Michelle Cox, a Realtor with Jack Conway in Hingham
- Affiliate of the year: Karla Heine Goodale, owner of Heine Goodale Law in Newton and South Easton
- Rising star award: Theresa Rizzo, a Realtor with Jack Conway in Bridgewater
- Realtor spirit award: Gayle Cipitelli, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Easton; Lillian Leone, a Realtor with Century 21 Professionals in Braintree; and Ella Morawiak-Paczuska, the broker at Preferred Properties in Norwell and Plymouth
- President’s award: Jennifer Jule, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Easton and Barbara Monize, the broker-owner of Bay Market Real Estate in Swansea