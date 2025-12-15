Personnel File – No. 429

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced that Doug Toupin, the longtime parking lot attendant for its Troy Street branch in Fall River, was awarded the Alves Award, given out by disability support nonprofit Attleboro Enterprises “commitment to exceptional service for our South Coast community,” the bank said. In addition, bank President and CEO Nicholas M. Christ and COO Marie Pellegrino presented Toupin with a certificate of distinction “honoring his years of dedicated service.”

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, based in Taunton, said that its Vice President Andrew Rodrigues was named “banker of the year” by the South Eastern Economic Development Corporation, also known as SEED Corp. Rodrigues is a senior commercial loan officer at the bank.

Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank announced it’s hired W. Calvin Navatto as a senior vice president of asset-based lending within its commercial division, charging him with expanding its asset-based lending business among middle-market companies. Navatto comes to the bank from unspecified senior leadership roles at First Citizens Bank subsidiary eCapital Corp. and UMB Capital Finance.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Rudy Salman and Rita Salman have affiliated with its Worcester office as a Realtor.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced Assistant Vice President and Collections Officer Nancy Velozo was retiring after 11 years with the bank, with congratulations from President and CEO Dan Moriarty.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced that it had promoted Peter Duckett to assistant vice president and commercial loan officer and Peter Barrow to commercial portfolio manager.

South Shore Realtors

South Shore Realtors, the trade group for Realtors in Boston’s southern and southeastern suburbs, announced the recipients of this year’s awards: