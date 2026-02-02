Personnel File – No. 433

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank said it’s hired Desmond Ranglin as vice president, manager of its downtown Providence, Rhode Island branch and team leader for its entire Rhode Island operations. Ranglin was previously a vice president at Santander Bank and manager of its downtown Providence branch.

CBRE

Commercial brokerage CBRE announced it’s hired Anthony Sardo as a Boston-based senior vice president on its U.S. healthcare capital markets debt and structured finance team.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced that its first vice president of community relations, Jodie Gerulatis, was awarded by the WooSox Foundation for her role in the bank’s partnership with the foundation’s Most Valuable Teacher program and her role in Country Bank’s financial literacy initiatives.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced five promotions:

Amy Barcelos to senior vice president and retail branch administrator

Evan Cline to senior vice president and controller

Elizabeth Cronin to senior vice president, of compliance and BSA

Kelly C. Quevillon to senior vice president of operations

Nadine M. White to assistant vice president and branch manager.

M&T Bank

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank said it’s Jeff Carpenter as its new regional president covering Massachusetts. He was previously the bank’s head of specialty and corporate banking, and a People’s United Bank executive prior to M&T’s acquisition of the Connecticut-based lender.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union said it’s hired Mike Dubuque as its new chief of growth initiatives. Dubuque was previously founder and head of credit union consultancy Green Bridge Community Partners.