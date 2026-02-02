M&T Bank Names new Mass. Regional President

M&T Bank has named Jeff Carpenter its new regional president for its Massachusetts operations.

Carpenter was most recently an executive vice president and head of specialty and corporate banking, a post he’d held since 2023. Prior to joining M&T Bank, Carpenter led several capital markets, commercial banking and credit teams at People’s United Bank, Banco Santander and Sovereign Bank. He has over 20 years of experience in banking, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Jeff’s appointment underscores M&T Bank’s commitment to strong, local leadership in Massachusetts as we continue to grow our presence in across New England,” M&T Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets Augie Chiasera said in a statement. “Having been part of M&T for years, Jeff brings a deep understanding of our culture and strategy and will now lead an already strong, deeply engaged team in Boston. With his extensive experience in specialty and corporate banking and understanding of capital markets, Jeff is well positioned to drive growth, strengthen client relationships and deepen our community impact across the Commonwealth.”

Buffalo, New York-based M&T has 678 Massachusetts employees across its corporate offices and its network of 61 branches in the state. The bank’s Massachusetts headquarters is located in Boston.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team as M&T deepens its impact while supporting innovation in Massachusetts,” Carpenter said in a statement. “Choosing where to bank is personal. M&T combines the strength of a large bank with local, tailored service, allowing us to support customers and communities in meaningful ways. I look forward to working across the team to strengthen client service and deliver results that help people grow their businesses, buy homes and reach their goals.”