Personnel File – No. 444

All One Credit Union

Leominster-based All One Credit Union announced that its president and CEO, Barbara Mahoney, will be retiring Dec. 31. A search has been launched for her successor.

Boston Green Company

Boston Green Company, an environmental remediation, hazardous waste disposal and specialty services company, announced it’s hired Sarah Sessa-McCaughey as its new CFO. Sessa-McCaughey was formerly CFO of Coast of Main Organic Products Inc.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Kaci Nowicki to vice president of asset quality and real estate.

Joint Center for Housing Studies

The Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University announced this year’s class of 23 summer fellows:

Edward M. Gramlich Fellows in Community and Economic Development: Miles Chandler and Nisha Sing

Miles Chandler and Nisha Sing GSD Community Service Fellows: Yvette Bailey-Emberson, Malvika Dwivedi, Emma Fairchild, Lynn Fyffe, Maya Kiernan, Emi Kim, Ishita Singh andValeria Takano

Yvette Bailey-Emberson, Malvika Dwivedi, Emma Fairchild, Lynn Fyffe, Maya Kiernan, Emi Kim, Ishita Singh andValeria Takano HKS Fellows in Housing and Community Development: Leena Aurora, Ian Curtis, Louise Engohang and Artemis Huang

Leena Aurora, Ian Curtis, Louise Engohang and Artemis Huang Ivory Fellows in Housing Affordability and Sustainability: Eunice Chung, Sierra Foster, Elias Henderson, Dimitri Henry, James Li, Claudia Ramirez Martell, Pranav Subramanian, Tessa Vaccaro and Lilly Xu.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five said it’s hired Lesly Murray as director of treasury management on its commercial banking team. She was most recently senior vice president and director of business banking services at Fidelity Cooperative Bank.