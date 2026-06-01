Quincy Set to Add Housing in Office Park

Multifamily housing is expected to replace an office building in Quincy’s Crown Colony Park, which was rezoned last year to encourage reinvestment.

The 315-unit over-55 development would be built at 1600 Crown Colony Drive. Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and executives from Atlantic Development and Atlantic Management plan to announce details of the project at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Throughout eastern Massachusetts, the lingering high vacancy rate in suburban office parks is prompting proposals for multifamily housing.

Brookline Town Meeting last week approved a rezoning plan for a section of Route 9, where Allston-based City Realty Group is proposing to demolish the Chestnut Hill Office Park and build hundreds of apartments, condominiums and a hotel.

In Woburn, the City Council last month approved Pulte Homes of New England’s rezoning plan for the Vale development near Interstate 93, replacing planned office and lab buildings with 504 age-restricted condominiums. Burlington-based Gutierrez Companies is planning to resubmit plans for a multifamily development on a dormant lab site off Middlesex Turnpike.

The Quincy project would be built at 1600 Crown Colony Drive, currently home to a 237,000 square-foot office building completed in 1999. The building was most recently occupied by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

Atlantic Management acquired the property in June 2025 for $11 million, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The property is located within a zoning overlay district approved by the city of Quincy to encourage redevelopment of Crown Colony Park.

“Communities across Greater Boston are facing a fundamental shift in how commercial office space is being used, and Quincy is choosing to lead rather than react,” Koch said in a statement.

Led by CEO Joseph Zink, Atlantic Management has extensive experience repurposing office parks in Boston suburbs, including the former HP campus in Marlborough.

In Southborough, construction of a Costco superstore is under way on a section of the former EMC campus acquired by Atlantic Management in 2024.