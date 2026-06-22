Personnel File No. 447

Jun 22, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

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Ascent Developer Solutions

Private lender Ascent Developer Solutions hired Mario Massimino as senior vice president of sales.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based BCSB has hired William J. Martin IV as vice president and senior commercial loan officer.

Groom Construction

Salem-based general contractor Groom Construction hired Jacob Grills and Samuel Marcionek as project managers.

J Barrett & Co.

Realtor Amber Henry has joined Beverly-based J Barrett & Co. at the company’s Cummings Center office.

MountainOne Financial

MountainOne Financial has appointed Edward Alfieri as senior vice president of operations.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust has hired Marcio Cirino as vice president and mortgage loan originator.

Industry News

Personnel File No. 447

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
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