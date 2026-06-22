Personnel File No. 447

Ascent Developer Solutions
Private lender Ascent Developer Solutions hired Mario Massimino as senior vice president of sales.
Bristol County Savings Bank
Taunton-based BCSB has hired William J. Martin IV as vice president and senior commercial loan officer.
Groom Construction
Salem-based general contractor Groom Construction hired Jacob Grills and Samuel Marcionek as project managers.
J Barrett & Co.
Realtor Amber Henry has joined Beverly-based J Barrett & Co. at the company’s Cummings Center office.
MountainOne Financial
MountainOne Financial has appointed Edward Alfieri as senior vice president of operations.
Rollstone Bank & Trust
Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust has hired Marcio Cirino as vice president and mortgage loan originator.