Personnel File – No. 449

Benchmark Senior Living

Waltham-based Benchmark Senior Living said it’s hired Sigrid “Sam” Usen as its new vice president and general counsel. She was previously assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer at Newton-based real estate investment firm The RMR Group.

Datos Insights

Boston-based banking consultancy Datos Insights said it’s appointed Madeline Bailey as executive principal of its InsTech arm, focused on the insurance agency.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank announced three new hires: Timothy L. Buckley as executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Nicholas LaRoche and Patricia Schiapelli as vice presidents and commercial lending officers. Buckley joins from an executive vice president/CFO role at

42 North Private Bank, while LaRoche was formerly a commercial lender at TD Bank, Bank Five and Walden Mutual Bank and Schiapelliwas vice president of sales at Northern Bank & Trust.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced that the governor named Nick Fyntrilakis to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board. Fyntrilakis is president and CEO of the trade group Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents.

Massachusetts Housing Partnership

The Massachusetts Housing Partnership, the Boston-based the quasi-public housing finance agency, gave retired state Housing Court Judge Dina Fein one of its annual Housing Heroes awards. The award recognized Fein’s “longtime leadership in securing housing stability for families through Way Finders’ City of Homes Initiative” after retiring from the bench. Other award recipients included Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority for its “tireless work…expanding housing opportunities” and the city of Lynn for its “multifaceted approach to tackling the housing shortage.” The agency also gave a Legacy Award to its former CEO Clark Ziegler, who recently retired after several decades at MHP.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank, based in Framingham, announced it’s promoted Robyn Peterson to assistant vice president and learning and development administrator.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced it’s hired Kerri Borges as a vice president and commercial lender. Borges was formerly a 20-year veteran at Enterprise Bank, now part of Rockland Trust, in a variety of retail banking, risk management and commercial lending roles.

Redgate

Boston-based developer Redgate said it’s hired Sarah Brophy as vice president of corporate services. She was previously vice president of interior design at Pembroke, Fidelity Investments’ real estate arm.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Lisa Sheehan as a senior vice president and commercial banking officer on its affordable housing banking team, responsible for growing the bank’s LIHTC project financing. Sheehan was previously senior vice president of community development lending at Eastern Bank.

Sanborn Head

Regional engineering firm Sanborn, Head & Associates announced it’s promoted Sam Warner to director of data management and visualization.

Suuberg & Durand

Boston environmental strategies firm Suuberg & Durand, formerly Durand & Anastas, has hired Maeve Vallely Bartlett as a senior advisor. According to her LinkedIn page, Bartlett was state secretary of energy and environmental affairs under the Deval Patrick administration, senior counsel to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a vice president at AECOM and, most recently, an independent consultant.