Personnel File – No. 451

Cordeiro Properties

Anthony F. Cordeiro, a real estate developer and investor, received the Roger Valcourt Outstanding Citizen Award from the One SouthCoast Chamber business group. Cordeiro is founder of Cordeiro Properties and Downtown Development Companies and the president and CEO of the Anthony F. Cordeiro Insurance Agency. The award recognizes “individuals whose service and leadership have made a lasting impact,” according to the chamber.

Hunneman

Boston commercial brokerage Hunneman announced that Jon Pezzoni has joined the company’s leasing and advisory team as a senior vice president and principal. Pezzoni was previously a senior vice president at brokerage Avison Young.

MGS Group Real Estate

Luxury residential brokerage MGS Group Real Estate announced that Steve and Nicole Connolly have affiliated with the brokerage and joined with MGS Group Realtor Teri Adler to form a new team, Adler Connolly2. The Connollys were formerly affiliated with Coldwell Banker

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted Joleen Caldwell to vice president and digital banking officer and Samantha Ramos to assistant vice president and client services manager.

Walpole Co-Operative Bank

Walpole Co-Operative Bank announced it had hired Tyler Stinson as a vice president, residential mortgage officer and CRA officer. Stinson joins the bank from Cross Country Mortgage, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he was a sales associate.