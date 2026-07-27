Senators Show They’re Up for Some of ‘Fun Agenda,’ but Not All of It

No provisions on bingo made it into the Senate’s sweeping economic development plan as House Speaker Ron Mariano would prefer. Still, a group of senators saw most of their “fun agenda” included in the chamber’s bill.

After more than 20 hours of discussion, the Senate passed a $575 million economic development package (S.3178) late Thursday night. Senators dispensed with almost 600 amendments to the package, including 10 that made up an agenda that a group of senators rallied behind to make Massachusetts “a more vibrant place to live, work, and visit.”

Senators adopted six of the 10 amendments included in the agenda on voice votes and the remaining four were withdrawn.

Among the amendments adopted was a Sen. Julian Cyr proposal to establish a municipal local option for happy hour, which was banned in Massachusetts in 1984 as a way to address and prevent drunk driving.

Cyr pitched reinstating happy hour, where customers can get discounted alcoholic drinks during certain periods, as a way to draw people downtown and remain competitive with other states.

“Happy hour is just one more tool, it’s just one tool, where communities can use to bring people back downtown to support small businesses and to create the kind of vibrant commercial districts that people want to spend time in and want to spend money in,” Cyr said on the floor.

Restaurants Opposed to Happy Hour’s Return

He said the amendment prohibits discounted drinks past 10 p.m. and requires fixed prices during any promotional period.

“What does alcohol do for economic development?” Sen. John Keenan said on the floor while speaking against the amendment.

Keenan raised concerns with the health consequences of reinstating happy hour, saying alcohol can lead to more people needing emergency medical care, which also drives up the cost of healthcare.

Mariano called the idea “an interesting premise.” House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said the Massachusetts Restaurant Association is opposed to reinstating happy hour.

“If the Senate does put that in the economic development bill, we’ll have a conversation with them. We’ll have a conversation with our colleagues, and see what we come up with,” Michlewitz told reporters on Wednesday.

Gov. Maura Healey has expressed her support for happy hour along with making temporary alcohol laws enacted this session permanent. The laws, which were created in anticipation of events like the World Cup, 250th American Revolution celebrations and a slew of tall ships, allow bars and restaurants to extend last call an hour beyond their license limit and until 3 a.m. at the latest. Also, cities and towns can designate public alcohol consumption “districts.”

More Soccer?

Senators adopted a Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxborough amendment that establishes a working group to recommend how the state can host international soccer matches. The group’s task includes coordinating with participating countries like Scotland and “nations with significant diaspora within the commonwealth.” An earlier version of the amendment, which went through two redrafts, included $5 million for the planning and implementation of international soccer matches that would make up a new “Massachusetts Cup” tournament.

Feeney said his proposal builds off of the success of the World Cup, which didn’t just draw tourists to the Bay State, but also fostered a sense of camaraderie among people from different cultures.

“We are at a crossroads, I think, as a nation. We are at a crossroads in the Commonwealth. We need to give people hope. We need to lift people up. And if that’s through music, let’s do it. If it’s through bars and restaurants and our fun agenda, let’s do it. If it’s through sport, let’s do it,” Feeney said on the floor while standing behind a bright orange traffic cone, which became a symbol associated with Scottish soccer fans who created strong bonds with Massachusetts residents.

Ticket Resale Cap, Agrotourism Support

A Sen. Dylan Fernandes’ amendment to cap the resale prices of concert and live entertainment tickets at 110 percent of their original face value also made it into the Senate’s economic development package. The amendment is very similar to a bill Fernandes filed and a proposal Gov. Maura Healey announced last week that she intends to include in a future spending bill.

Fernandes said the policy has the backing of 40 major New England artists including Noah Kahan, who inspired both Fernandes’ and Healey’s proposals. The goal is to curb skyrocketing ticket resale prices and make attending live events more affordable. Opponents say it doesn’t address the underlying cause of rising prices: a lack of competition in the primary ticket market.

The “fun agenda” also included policies to support outdoor activities, like grants to fund agritourism events, murals and public art as well as signage and other marketing materials promoting agricultural destinations.

Now, the Senate’s “fun agenda” and overall economic development package is destined for a conference committee. Negotiators have a wide gap to bridge between the different policies and spending each chamber is proposing.