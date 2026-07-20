Personnel File – No. 451

Hancock Associates

Hancock Associates, a Danvers-based surveying, engineering and wetland science firm, said it’s promoted Brian Geaudreau to an engineering manager.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced three promotions: Dorian Guidi to commercial portfolio officer, Aimee E. Kohn to business development officer and Kylie E. LaPlante to deposit operations officer.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank said it’s named Lisa Lotano as a community banking offier for its Pittsfield branch.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank said Paul Nasser had been named to its board of directors. Nasser is president of Boston-based developer and investor Intercontinental Real Estate Corp.

OneLocal Bank

Norwood-based OneLocal Bank announced it’s promoted John Crowley to senior vice president and senior commercial lending officer.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank announced it’s named Suzanne Andrade to chair its board of directors and Joseph C. Sullivan, former mayor of Braintree, to be its board’s vice chair. Andrade is a longtime Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust said it’s hired Derek Devoe as a vice president and commercial banking officer in its North of Boston commercial banking team, with responsibility for developing new and managing existing commercial real estate relationships. Devoe comes to Rockland Trust from Eagle Bank, where he was a commercial loan officer.

RODE Architects

Boston-based RODE Architects announced it’s named Ben Wan and Jessica Haley as partners. It’s the first expansion of the firm’s ownership since its founding. Wan was the firm’s first employee.

Walpole Co-operative Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank said it’s hired Jacquelyn Keeley as a vice president and its new CFO and treasurer. Keeley was previously vice president and controller at Metro Credit Union.