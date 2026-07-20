One Lincoln Adds Pharma Tenant in 40K SF Lease

A publicly traded pharmaceutical company will relocate from Stoughton to DivcoWest’s One Lincoln tower in Boston, in the second lease announced since completion of the property’s extensive capital improvement project.

Collegium Pharmaceutical will establish a new 40,288-square-foot headquarters at One Lincoln, DivcoWest announced today.

The San Francisco-based developer acquired the 36-story tower at a foreclosure auction last year for $400 million.

Last fall it unveiled the results of a $100 million update to the 23-year-old building, including an 11th-floor roof deck, micro-hotel-style suites for visiting executives and a new meeting hall. The new amenities were designed to compete with newer downtown office towers such as Winthrop Center, and fill more than 575,000 square feet of vacancy in the 1.1 million square-foot building.

“Collegium’s decision reflects everything One Lincoln has to offer, from an elevated workplace experience to an unmatched location, only steps from South Station,” DivcoWest Managing Director Mark Roopenian said in a statement.

Collegium will occupy portions of the 11th and 12th floors.

In May, the company reported first-quarter revenues of $193.5 million, up 9 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company is headquartered at 100 Technology Center Drive.

Swedish AI startup Lovable leased 6,000 square feet at One Lincoln in April. Additional tenants include anchor HarbourVest, law firm Sherin and Lodgen, advisory firm CFGI, and WeWork.

Newmark’s Gil Dailey and Dave Martel represented DivcoWest in the Collegium transaction, while Avison Young’s Justin Dziama and Connor Hayes represented the tenant.