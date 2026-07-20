Foreclosures Rising in Massachusetts

According to a new report from real estate data company Attom, foreclosures are on the rise in Massachusetts and across the country.

The report shows that there were 2,719 foreclosure filings in Massachusetts between January and June of 2026. This is a 3.23 percent increase year-over-year.

According to Attom, across the United States, foreclosure filings are up 21 percent from the same time period a year ago. There were a total of 227,548 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in the first six months of the year.

“Foreclosure activity continued to increase in the first half of 2026, but the broader picture remains one of a market that is gradually returning to more typical patterns,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “The combination of rising foreclosure starts, increased foreclosure completions, and shorter timelines points to a continued normalization of the foreclosure process, although the increases also suggest that some homeowners may be facing greater financial strain than they were a year ago.”

Nationwide, 0.16 percent of all housing units (one in every 632) had a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2026, Attom said. In Massachusetts, 0.09 percent of housing units (one in every 1,115) had a foreclosure filing in the same time period.

Properties foreclosed in the second quarter of 2026 had been in the foreclosure process for an average of 563 days, the lowest level since 2013. That figure is down 13 percent on a year-over-year basis.