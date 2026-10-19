Personnel File – No. 460

From new VPs to fresh project managers, see who’s been hired, promoted and honored in the Massachusetts real estate and banking industries. To submit your firm’s personnel news, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

The Architectural Team

The Architectural Team, based in Chelsea, said it’s appointed Diane Stephens as chief financial officer and a member of its senior leadership team.

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said it’s hired Jose Rodriguez as an assistant vice president and manager at its Lawrence branch.

Boston Green Company

Boston Green Company, an environmental-services firm, said it’s named Dmitro Popovich as director of business development for terminal, marine and industrial services. He was previously director of operations at Sprague Operating Resources LLC.

The Builder Coalition

The Builder Coalition, Boston-based a trade group that aims to advances access and diversity in the Massachusetts real estate sector to drive economic growth and opportunity, gave its annual Gregory Bialecki Award for Leadership in Inclusive Development to Sheila Dillon, the city of Boston’s longtime chief of housing. The award, named for the late Redgate principal and former state secretary of housing and economic development, recognizes “leaders who share his vision that building a diverse bench of real estate and community developers is critical to a healthy, vital economy and society. TBC said Dillon’s award was honoring her and the Mayor’s Office of Housing for creating the “Welcome Home, Boston” program that conveys vacant, city-owned land to emerging housing developers at below-market rates, giving these firms a chance to build their skills and grow.

TBC also introduced a new award at its annual celebration on Oct. 13, named for the late Roxbury civil rights leader and real estate developer Kenneth Guscott. The Kenneth I. Guscott Award for Leadership in Community Wealth Building was presented to Guscott’s family at the Oct. 13 event. Future honorees will be selected for their efforts to expand opportunities diverse professionals, workers and businesses in Boston’s built environment.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Canton Co-operative Bank announced President and CEO Nicholas Maffeo has been elected to the Depositors Insurance Fund board of directors. The DIF is a private deposit insurance organization for Massachusetts banks.

Colliers

Commercial brokerage Colliers announced that Rachel Bliss has joined its Boston office as vice president of its downtown urban leasing team.

Common Capital

Common Capital, the Springfield-based CDFI serving Western Massachusetts small businesses, said it’s promoted Jay Kozak to director of lending and business assistance.

CREDA Massachusetts

Commercial real estate trade group CREDA Massachusetts, formerly NAIOP Massachusetts, said it gave its President’s Award to Andi Simpson of The Davis Companies, “in recognition of her exceptional leadership and commitment to strengthening CREDA and advancing its mission,” and its Government Affairs Champion Award to Bob Ross, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig LLP, “in recognition of his outstanding advocacy and dedication to advancing the interests of the commercial real estate industry.”

Howard Hanna Portside Real Estate Group

Howard Hanna Portside Real Estate Group, based in Amesbury, announced that Wendy Silver has switched her affiliation to its office. Silver was previously affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Evolution

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company said Victor Cabral has affiliated with its Cummings Center office in Beverly.

Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank, based in Marlborough, said it’s hired Craig Nardi as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Nardi will oversee loan and deposit operations, cash management, technology and “enterprise transformation initiatives,” the bank said. He was previously at Bluestone Bank in “lending and process improvement” roles, the bank said.

MountainOne Financial

MountainOne Financial MHC, the mutual holding company for North Adams-based MountainOne Bank and Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank, said it’s hired Kelly Azevedo as a senior vice president and retail banking officer.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced several new hires:

Frank Call was hired as a senior vice president and commercial banking center manager based in Boston. Call was previously vice president and head of commercial lending at Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union.

Gennady Forrest has been named a new senior vice president and commercial real estate relationship manager serving Rhode Island and surrounding areas. Forrest previously held a similar role with Santander Bank.

Kevin Reulbach has been named a new vice president and commercial banking officer in Rockland Trust’s Braintree commercial lending office. Reulbach was previously a commercial loan officer at Needham Bank.

has been named a new vice president and commercial banking officer in Rockland Trust’s Braintree commercial lending office. Reulbach was previously a commercial loan officer at Needham Bank. Derek Horne has been hired as a vice president and treasury management sales officer. He was previously a vice president and business banking officer at Nashua, New Hampshire-based Millyard Bank.

Chris Macomber has been hired as a senior vice president and commercial banking officer serving southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. He was most recently a commercial lender at StonehamBank.

The bank also announced two promotions:

Patrice Pimental was promoted to senior vice president and retail market manager for the South Shore, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Greater Boston

Leah Rogers-Curto was promoted to senior vice president and retail market manager for the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

Suffolk

Suffolk, the Boston-based construction and design firm, said it’s appointed Matt Swaim to lead its new Sports Center of Excellence, with the rank of executive vice president. Suffolk said it also recently appointed Will Gamba as vice president of preconstruction for sports and entertainment as part of the new Sports Center of Excellence.