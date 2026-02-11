Phase 3 Attracts Two Leases at Waltham Lab Building

Two Greater Boston biotechs leased a combined 48,127 square feet at a Waltham life science property owned by Phase 3 Real Estate partners and Bain Capital Real Estate.

Dash Bio will relocate from 75 Chapel St. in Newton, while Bonito Bio is moving from 850 Winter St. in Waltham. Both companies signed full-floor leases at 21 Hickory St.

The property was acquired by the developers in 2021 for $52.25 million in April 2021 and totals 121,000 square feet.

CBRE’s Eric Smith, Alex Plasted and Perry Beal represented 21 Hickory St. ownership in the lease negotiations.

“Both biotech firms wanted to elevate their image and committed to space with growth potential at a property with the highest quality options in the market. Both are relocating their operations to newly built lab space at a property that was converted by the ownership to meet the highest standards in the sector,” Smith said in a statement.

Savills represented Dash Bio. Cushman & Wakefield represented Bonito Labs in the lease negotiations.

The 21 Hickory St. property is part of Phase 3’s GENESIS portfolio of lab conversions in Greater Boston, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay area.