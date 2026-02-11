Simon Announces Copley Place Revamp Following Neiman Marcus Exit

Simon Property Group will convert Copley Place’s Neiman Marcus department store wing into restaurants and smaller stores following the luxury retailer’s departure in early spring.

The redevelopment was spurred by the bankruptcy plan of Neiman Marcus parent Saks Global, which announced it would close nine department stores this week.

Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall landlord, promptly unveiled its plans for conversion into a new multi-tenant restaurant and luxury retail wing.

Simon Property Group said two restaurants – Casa Tua Cucina and Estiatorio Milos – are among the new tenants that will occupy the multi-level space, along with luxury retailers. Simon Property Group did not announce additional tenants or comment further.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Saks Global said the stores will remain open until the end of April, leaving 35 Neiman Marcus stores nationwide and 25 Saks stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

The stores are expected to close at the end of April, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The strategy follows the example of suburban mall landlords that have been grappling with the departure of anchor tenants such as Macy’s and Sears in the past decade.

Bulfinch Companies acquired the former Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall in 2021, and initially pursued a potential lab conversion. A 21-court pickleball and entertainment complex opened in 2024.

At the Northshore Mall in Peabody, Simon Property Group added restaurants, gaming arcades and a LifeTime Fitness Club following Sears’ departure.

At the Burlington Mall, Simon Property Group converted the former Sears store into a restaurant wing, which opened in 2021.