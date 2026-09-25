Pinnacle Group Jumps from Elliman to Gibson Sotheby’s

Wellesley-based Pinnacle Group has switched its affiliation from Douglas Elliman to Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gibson Sotheby’s announced the move Thursday afternoon.

The Pinnacle team, led by longtime MetroWest broker Elaine Bannigan, serves buyers and sellers across Boston’s MetroWest communities, with a focus on Wellesley, Weston, Needham, Dover, Natick and Newton.

“We have respected Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty for many years, and the strength of its marketing, technology and global network made this a natural next step for our team,” Bannigan said in a statement. “We see tremendous opportunity to build on what we have established while bringing even greater reach and resources to our clients.”

The Pinnacle Group includes Erin Abraham, Susan Bevilacqua, Danielle Comella, Alyson Karpowicz, Dede Long, Elyse Marsh, and Cece Yan. It was formerly an independent brokerage before it moved its affiliation to Douglas Elliman in 2023 as New York-based brokerage brand built out its suburban Boston luxury presence. The website for Elliman’s office now shows 11 agents still affiliated with it, including Bannigan’s fellow longtime MetroWest luxury specialist, Joni Shore. Shore joined Elliman at the same time as Bannigan’s team.

The team has decades of collective experience, including Bannigan’s 40-year career in Massachusetts real estate. Pinnacle completed 42 transaction sides in 2025 with a total volume of $63.79 million according to RealTrends. The average sale price across those transactions was $1.5 million.

“The Pinnacle Group has distinguished itself through sustained success in MetroWest and an exceptional command of the local market,” Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Colleen Barry said in a statement. “The team has built a business defined by trusted relationships, exacting standards, and a consistent commitment to their clients. We are delighted to welcome them to Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.”