Community Good Works

Our regular roundup of donations, volunteering and other charitable activity in Massachusetts’ real estate and banking communities. Submit your activity, including specifics about your donations if applicable, to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Bank of America

Bank of America named Urban Edge, Camp Harbor View and Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester as the recipient of its 2026 Neighborhood Builder award, which comes with a gift of $100,000 spread over two years for the latter and $200,000 spread over two years for the former two. In addition to the funding, each organization’s executive director and a selected emerging leader will participate in a leadership development program.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union said it made a $1,000 donation to A Bed for Every Child, a a program of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless that works to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep. The organization partners with businesses, nonprofits and volunteers to provide beds, bedding and other essential items to children and families experiencing financial hardship. BrightBridge said its employees also organized a company-wide collection drive for new, twin-sized bed sheets and children’s books, and joined volunteers from other credit unions at a recent bed-building event.

Nelson Zide

Framingham-based Realtor with ERA Key Realty and national speaker Nelson Zide donated $10,000 to the Realtors Relief Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Association of Realtors. It provides “housing-related assistance” to communities hit by disasters.