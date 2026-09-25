The Gossip Report: Sept. 25, 2026

The fifth entry in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales can boast windows on three sides, despite having a mid-block address. The unit takes up the half-basement and first two floors of a shady-side building not even a block from the Public Garden. It owes its three exposures to its builder’s decision to not take up the full width of the 30-foot-wide lot. BackBayHouses.org charts the dramatic stories of several of its early residents.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 5-11, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 109 Eel River Road, Osterville
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Gordan/Nakache FT
Seller: 109 Eel River Rd NT
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 4,616 square feet on 1.04 acres
Sold: 9/9/2026
2) 10 Harbour Drive, Provincetown
Price: $8,185,000
Buyer: Jkp & Descendants Gift T
Seller: Annabelle G. Bexiga and Randall W. Brummette
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 4,269 square feet on 0.86 acres
Sold: 9/9/2026
3) 481 Harrison Ave. #PHB, Boston
Price: $7,550,000
Buyer: Harrison Jordan Condo LLC
Seller: Full Cir P&A LLC
Agent: Joe DeAngelo, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 3,057 square feet
Sold: 9/11/2026
4) 29 Walsh St., Nantucket
Price: $7,495,000
Buyer: 29 Walsh St LLC
Seller: Bradley S Brewster RET
Agent: Sam Parsons, Lee Real Estate
Size: 2,356 square feet on 0.18 acres
Sold: 9/11/2026
5) 36 Commonwealth Ave. #1, Boston
Price: $7,400,000
Buyer: Breanna P Kirk 2022 RET
Seller: Achernar 36 LLC
Agent: George Ballantyne, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 3,565 square feet
Sold: 9/10/2026