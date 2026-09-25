The Gossip Report: Sept. 25, 2026

The fifth entry in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales can boast windows on three sides, despite having a mid-block address. The unit takes up the half-basement and first two floors of a shady-side building not even a block from the Public Garden. It owes its three exposures to its builder’s decision to not take up the full width of the 30-foot-wide lot. BackBayHouses.org charts the dramatic stories of several of its early residents.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 5-11, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Gordan/Nakache FT

Seller: 109 Eel River Rd NT

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 4,616 square feet on 1.04 acres

Sold: 9/9/2026

Price: $8,185,000

Buyer: Jkp & Descendants Gift T

Seller: Annabelle G. Bexiga and Randall W. Brummette

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 4,269 square feet on 0.86 acres

Sold: 9/9/2026

Price: $7,550,000

Buyer: Harrison Jordan Condo LLC

Seller: Full Cir P&A LLC

Agent: Joe DeAngelo, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 3,057 square feet

Sold: 9/11/2026

Price: $7,495,000

Buyer: 29 Walsh St LLC

Seller: Bradley S Brewster RET

Agent: Sam Parsons, Lee Real Estate

Size: 2,356 square feet on 0.18 acres

Sold: 9/11/2026

Price: $7,400,000

Buyer: Breanna P Kirk 2022 RET

Seller: Achernar 36 LLC

Agent: George Ballantyne, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 3,565 square feet

Sold: 9/10/2026